$4.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to post $4.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.77 billion and the lowest is $4.21 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $15.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.12 billion to $15.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $14.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.19.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $21.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $595.12. 1,100,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,092. The company’s 50-day moving average is $636.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

