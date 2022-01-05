4,154 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

