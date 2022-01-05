$442.50 Million in Sales Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post $442.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $424.00 million and the highest is $469.10 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $452.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.53.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.25, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.