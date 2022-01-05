$45.06 Million in Sales Expected for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will report $45.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110,000.00 to $90.00 million. Chimerix reported sales of $1.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,923.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year sales of $31.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 million to $90.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $77.87 million, with estimates ranging from $48.22 million to $100.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,030,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,655,000 after purchasing an additional 395,565 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,150,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after purchasing an additional 967,507 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,760,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,588,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 122,744 shares during the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $586.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

