4,552 Shares in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after buying an additional 50,143 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter.

WOOD stock opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $78.62 and a 12-month high of $98.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

