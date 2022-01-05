468 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 468 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.50.

HUBS opened at $564.91 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.78 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.31 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $752.87 and a 200-day moving average of $692.18.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total value of $601,220.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total value of $7,452,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,860 shares of company stock worth $50,778,844 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

