5,192 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.04.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

