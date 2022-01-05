5,482 Shares in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.