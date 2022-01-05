55,006 Shares in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,090,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TASK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

TASK stock opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TaskUs, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $85.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

