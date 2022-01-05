$6.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post sales of $6.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.98 billion and the lowest is $6.74 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $26.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.87 billion to $26.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $27.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Amgen by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $227.10. The stock had a trading volume of 116,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

