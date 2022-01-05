$686.60 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will post sales of $686.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $690.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $684.50 million. MRC Global posted sales of $579.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.12 million, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15. MRC Global has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $12.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MRC Global by 130.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 74,404 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 682.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $102,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 9.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 21.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

