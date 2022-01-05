$73.10 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will report sales of $73.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $73.95 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $65.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $287.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.99 billion to $287.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $316.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $303.85 billion to $320.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.00.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $490.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $467.78 and a 200 day moving average of $432.72. The company has a market cap of $462.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

