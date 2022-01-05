$750.20 Million in Sales Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will post sales of $750.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $744.80 million to $755.80 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $574.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSTO. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Aegis increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Shares of VSTO opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $112,887.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 over the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 51,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,154 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Read More: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.