8,769 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,769 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,624,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 19,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,152 shares of company stock valued at $10,164,506. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $255.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.51, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.66. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.61.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

