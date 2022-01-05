8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.88 Million

Analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report $154.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.65 million to $157.81 million. 8X8 posted sales of $136.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $615.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.34 million to $624.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $712.26 million, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $755.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,299. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.03. 8X8 has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $39.17.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $77,948.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $1,907,141. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in 8X8 by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in 8X8 by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

