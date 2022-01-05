9F (NASDAQ:JFU) versus Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Critical Survey

9F (NASDAQ:JFU) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of 9F shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 9F and Walker & Dunlop’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9F $192.49 million 1.13 -$346.19 million N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop $1.08 billion 4.50 $246.18 million $8.32 18.31

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than 9F.

Profitability

This table compares 9F and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9F N/A N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop 22.44% 20.46% 6.19%

Volatility & Risk

9F has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 9F and Walker & Dunlop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A Walker & Dunlop 0 1 4 0 2.80

Walker & Dunlop has a consensus target price of $135.80, indicating a potential downside of 10.85%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than 9F.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats 9F on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

9F Company Profile

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. It provides its services through borrowers, investors, financial institutions, and merchant partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

