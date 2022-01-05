AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Update

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 389.1% from the November 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ABQQ opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. AB International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

AB International Group Company Profile

AB International Group Corp. is an Intellectual Property (IP) investment and licensing company. It engages in the acquisition and distribution of movies,TV show and music. The company was founded on July 29, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

