AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Update

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 389.1% from the November 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ABQQ opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. AB International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.
AB International Group Company Profile
