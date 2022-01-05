Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,103,000 after acquiring an additional 70,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,307,535,000 after acquiring an additional 53,668 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Abiomed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,397,000 after purchasing an additional 100,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Abiomed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.80.

ABMD stock opened at $361.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.42. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.27 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.60, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

