Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.00

Shares of Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.42), with a volume of 541352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.15 ($0.45).

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Accrol Group from GBX 95 ($1.28) to GBX 80 ($1.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of £98.85 million and a P/E ratio of -29.45.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

