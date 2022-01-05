ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Benchmark from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACMR. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

ACM Research stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,365. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.42. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in ACM Research by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ACM Research by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in ACM Research by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

