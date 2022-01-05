ACoconut (AC) Price Hits $0.20

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $537,844.82 and $56,399.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00041383 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

