Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS AELTF opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Adacel Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

Adacel Technologies Ltd. develops and sells simulation and software applications and services. It operates through the following business segments: Systems and Services. The systems segment represents all sales of integrated software systems and products covering operational air traffic management as well as simulation and training applications.

