Addison Advisors LLC Sells 697 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 436.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.