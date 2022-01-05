Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Gap Up to $48.43

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.43, but opened at $49.69. Adient shares last traded at $48.87, with a volume of 299 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 3.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Adient by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Adient by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Adient by 30.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 39.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

