Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Gap Up to $48.43

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.43, but opened at $49.69. Adient shares last traded at $48.87, with a volume of 299 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 3.02.
In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Adient by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Adient by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Adient by 30.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 39.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
