Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

ADBE opened at $554.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $630.14 and a 200 day moving average of $623.54. The company has a market cap of $263.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3,637.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,988 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

