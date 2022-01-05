Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,309 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 359.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in CSX by 1,629.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after buying an additional 1,175,078 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in CSX by 57.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.26.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

