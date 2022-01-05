Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,309 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.26.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

