Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,237 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $18,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,137,000 after buying an additional 1,612,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,269,000 after buying an additional 1,104,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,030,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,167,000 after buying an additional 283,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,000,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,983,000 after buying an additional 232,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

