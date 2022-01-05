Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $14.26 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,201 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $14,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,396,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 199,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSIE opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.