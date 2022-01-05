Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $14.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $14,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $121.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.34. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays downgraded shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

