Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 16,216 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 544,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,216 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $16,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,391,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $170,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,780,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

