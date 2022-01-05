Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,038 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 313,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $16,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Unilever by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after buying an additional 185,426 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UL opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $54.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Several analysts have commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

