Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 827 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,079,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after acquiring an additional 397,426 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,813,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $161.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.05 and its 200-day moving average is $171.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,823 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.