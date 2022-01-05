Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 541.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,343 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 374.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,071,000 after purchasing an additional 109,439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,259,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

