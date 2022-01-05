Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

NYSE:BAM opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

