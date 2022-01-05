Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $148.29 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

