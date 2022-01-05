Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 3,174 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ventas by 24.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 30.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average is $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.53, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.