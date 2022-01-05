AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 148 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $76.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.24 and a 1 year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.52.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

