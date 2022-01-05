AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,838 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $652.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.80 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

VGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

