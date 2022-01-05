AE Wealth Management LLC Has $250,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $216.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $171.22 and a twelve month high of $218.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.762 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

