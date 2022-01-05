AE Wealth Management LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,354 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,397,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,349,000 after acquiring an additional 177,958 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,540,000 after acquiring an additional 110,082 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,873,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,078,000 after acquiring an additional 109,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 758,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

