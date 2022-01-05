AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after buying an additional 156,400 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 14.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at $2,006,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at $1,147,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAND. B. Riley lifted their price target on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $35.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.57, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -154.29%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

