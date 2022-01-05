AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $237,000 in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of United States Brent Oil Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

BNO opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $22.79.

