AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,146,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 49,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FJUN opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10.

