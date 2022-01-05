Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at Maxim Group

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Maxim Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEGXF. TD Securities cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

OTCMKTS:AEGXF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. 2,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

