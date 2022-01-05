Aeon (AEON) Price Up 25.1% Over Last 7 Days

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Aeon has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $6,758.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aeon has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.09 or 0.00477950 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000149 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

