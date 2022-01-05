AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.80.

AER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of AER traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63. AerCap has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

