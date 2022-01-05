Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.93

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 37752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

