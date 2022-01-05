Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 168.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $260.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.52. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.43 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.90.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

