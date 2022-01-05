Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 28.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Qorvo by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on QRVO. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.14.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $160.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.17 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.87.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.